Love’s Travel Stop Coming to Valley City

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

On January 16, 2019, Love’s Travel Stops announced that it would open more than 40 new travel stop locations, as well as expand on-site truck and tire services and truck parking spaces. With these new additions, Love’s will boast 500 locations nationwide. Valley City has been chosen as one of these locations, due to open in 2020.

During a city commission meeting on Feb. 19, Valley City took the first step in welcoming the addition to our city by approving a motion to annex an area of land on the southeast side of I-94’s exit 292 for the new Love’s Travel Stop.

Love’s Co-CEO Greg Love, in the release on Jan. 16, stated that the corporation aims to improve the lives of professional truck drivers and offer service and products to satisfy and surpass each customers’ needs.

“The truck parking shortage is a continued focus for us,” Love said, “which is why we plan to add more than 3,000 truck parking spaces at new travel stops this year.”

City Administrator David Schelkoph, during the Feb. 19 commission meeting, reported that more than 12,000 vehicles travel Valley City’s area of I-94 each day, which gave Love’s confidence that the City of Bridges was a perfect place to build. Love’s Spokesperson Tara Carr reiterated this in a statement to the Times-Record.

“Love’s future location in Valley City, North Dakota, offers convenient ingress and egress to our customers traveling along Interstate 94,” she said. “Geographically, this location will help serve even more customers in North Dakota and surrounding areas.”

The new travel stop, which is slated to begin construction spring 2020 and open sometime later in the year, will join Love’s over 480 locations in 41 different states. The industry-leading company will not bring services to the travelers making a pit stop in Valley City, but will also benefit the community itself in a number of ways.

“The new travel stop will offer standard services including but not limited to fuel for the motoring public, food, convenience items and other traveling necessities,” Carr said. “The [facility] will provide the community with 40 – 60 new jobs in addition to construction job opportunities.”

After its founding in 1964 in Oklahoma City, OK, family-owned Love’s grew to employ over 23,000 people, providing truck drivers and other travelers with a wide range of services available 24 hours a day.

Carr also stated that Loves “prides itself in providing professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), travel items, electronics, snacks, restaurant offerings and more.” Alongside their travel stops, the corporation offers mechanical services and roadside assistance at 350+ Truck Tire Care and Speedco locations throughout the nation.

With the land ready to make a place for Love’s, Valley City can eagerly await spring 2020 to see the facility’s construction begin. In closing, Carr expressed Love’s anticipation of building this new travel stop in the community.

“Love’s is eager to provide motorists and professional drivers traveling through the Valley City, North Dakota, area with another clean and friendly travel stop in The Peace Garden State.”