Looking For Photos!
By:
TR Staff
Monday, October 29, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Do you have some awesome pictures of Barnes County you would like to share? Then we would love to see them!! The 2019 Times-Record calendar creation is under way and we are looking for your local Barnes County photos.
Please email your photos (limit 4 submitted entries per person) to vctr@times-online.com or mail them to Times-Record, 146 3rd St NE, Valley City, ND 58072, by or before, November 27, 2018
2018 calendars were AWESOME! We can't wait to see your photos published in the Times-Record 2019 calendars!
Questions -- call the TR office at (701) 845-0463 and ask for Tina.
