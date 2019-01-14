LLM Takes Title at Barnes County Tournament

The 2019 Boys' Barnes County Tournament finished up this weekend with LaMoure/Litchville-Marion winning the championship game over the Enderlin Eagles by a score of 66-42. Griggs County Central took third place over Milnor/North Sargent with a score of 61-58. Barnes County North defeated Maple Valley for fifth place, 47-43. Sargent Central took seventh place with its 44-42 defeat of Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page.