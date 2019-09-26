LLM Takes Down Carrington For Cardinals’ First Loss of the Season

Lamoure/Litchville/Marion Loboes Volleyball took on the Carrington Cardinals midweek and came out with the W after a long, hard fight. The match began with 2 games in which LLM fell behind, both 20-25, but they rallied in game 3 (25-20) and game 4 (25-20) and took the victory with a 15-7 score in game 5. LLM got to be the team to dish Carrington their first season loss, which moves the Loboes to 13-5 overall on the season and the Cardinals to 12-1.

Loboes had impressive numbers on the board during the 5-set match.

Leading the offense and defense was senior Ellie Holen, with 25 digs and 17 kills, as well as 3 aces and 2 blocks. Standout junior hitter Ashlyn Rode had 9 kills of her own, 4 digs, 3 aces and 2 blocks. Allie Hebl, the Loboes’ senior setter, showed her versatility with her spread of numbers: 45 assists, 8 digs, 2 aces, 2 kills and 2 blocks. Sophomore Molly Musland also put up quite a spread, with 22 digs, 6 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces and 1 assist.

