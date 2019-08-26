Living With Dementia Evening Event August 27th

Hospice of the Red River Valley and Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota are sponsoring a series of Living with Dementia community events, focused on offering practical advice, resources and hope to those living with or caring for someone with dementia. On August 27th, they bring their presentation here to Valley City’s Health Education Center (570 Chautauqua Blvd.) from 3-4:30 p.m.

The event, which is free and open to the public and geared toward caregivers/anyone else who works directly with people living with dementia. The two organizations welcome attendees to bring their own questions concerning the subject.

Dementia is a non-specific disease that describes decline in memory, reasoning and other thinking skills pronounced enough to impact a person’s everyday activities. Alzheimer’s is one of the subtypes under the umbrella term of “dementia.”

5.7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s and the World Health Organization says that 47.5 million people are living in the world with dementia.

