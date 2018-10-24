Litchville-Marion HS Presents “Blues”

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

The Litchville-Marion High School drama team will present Jerome McDonough’s “Blues,” on Sunday, Oct. 28 at the Litchville Elementary gymnasium. “Blues” is a one-act play that explores the awareness of homelessness and the problems of people in distress, while using minimalism to prepare characters and audiences alike with a “Handbook for the Future Homeless.”

Director Sandy Nelson is looking forward to the performance, which brings together more than just audience and actors. This year, there will be a supper before the play, with all proceeds going toward funding a school trip, taking junior students to Washington D.C.

Nelson wishes to “get the word out” so communities can come and support members of the Litcvhille-Marion drama team.

“Not every kid is an athlete,” she said. “They’re able to do something they are good at here.”

The drama team will compete later in the school year at the regional drama competition in Edgely, from which two out of the eight teams will be selected to go on to the national event.

The arts/music and theatre programs work together in the school district to support students of the arts. On the night of the play, there will also be a silent auction and bake sale that will go toward funding the drama club’s expenses in putting on this play and their future productions and competitions.

“These kids are doing a really good job, and it’d be great to see people come and show support,” Nelson said.

“Blues” will be presented at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 in the elementary gym, with the supper fundraiser at 6 p.m. Advance tickets for both the supper and play are $12 for adults and $10 for kids ages 1-10, and $20/$15 at the door. If you come to just the play, tickets are $10.

To get tickets or more information, call 701-669-2261 or 701-762-4234