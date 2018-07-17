Litchville to Host 13th Annual Car Show, Craft Show

While Barnes County citizens traveled to Sanborn for their annual Fourth of July celebration and Wimbledon last weekend for their second annual Wimbledon Palooza, this weekend, July 21 it is Litchville, N.D.'s turn to host the party as many plan to attend the 13th Annual Main Street Car Show.

The event, held on the third weekend in July each year, begins at 8 a.m. with registration and will continue through the early afternoon. There is no entry fee to participate in any of the four categories of cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles and all are encouraged to come join in the fun rain or shine. All makes, models, and years are welcome.

