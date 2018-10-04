LaValle Flooring Celebrates One Year Anniversary

By Donovan Williams

Providing its services across the Barnes County area, LaValle Flooring celebrates its first year in Valley City. It is a business of friendly people with great experience in floor installations, wishing to make the process of renovation easier for customers.

They will be open on Monday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will celebrate their anniversary with an open house from 5 p.m until 6:30 p.m. During that time, there will be product demos, representatives answering questions, and free food and beverages.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., there will be drawings for prizes, with the main winner drawn at 6:00 p.m.

Business co-owner Norberto Rivera, in regards to this success, describes it as a stressful yet humbling experience. He said some changes they plan to make would be possibly hiring one or two people and training them to install in the next year or so. Rivera made it clear that he gives his best intentions to the customers, stating, "One thing we have changed during the last year is the lifetime warranty, just to be free from defects. We're giving our customers free bottles of cleaner, whether they buy flooring, carpet or vinyl, so they appreciate that. Also, we want to help people to learn how to maintain their products, because they want to come in here, not because they have to."

LaValle Flooring is at 2435 West Main Street in Valley City, open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Rivera and his partners are happy to help anyone who comes in and are dedicated to providing excellent service.

Stop by and celebrate with them on Monday the 8th and enjoy good food and company.