Landon Fights On

Landon Solberg, the 11 year-old boy bravely fighting brain cancer in the West Fargo area, continues the good fight back to health. An outstanding amount of support had come from family, friends, and complete strangers. As many will likely know, much of that support was indeed from Valley City, given that Landon's parents, Andrea and Travis Solberg, were locals along with Landon's grandparents, Kevin and Randi Schlager. In an interview with Times Record, Andrea Solberg agreed to share details about their past with Valley and their current plans with Landon's predicament.

Andrea, the mother of such a brave boy, stated, "My husband and I both graduated from Valley City High School, and his mom and stepdad still reside in Valley City. Randi and Kevin Schlager. Travis's stepdad's sister is the owner of the Viking Room. My parents have lived in Valley City for close to 40 years. It is home to us, and even though it's been years that Travis and I called Valley City home it still feels like it. And the support we got from Valley, it comes as no surprise because we still have a lot of people we keep in contact with and we are so thankful for the support."

