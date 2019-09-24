LaFave to be Inaugurated as VCSU President on Sept. 27

An inauguration ceremony for Alan D. LaFave, D.M.A., the 14th president of Valley City State University, will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27, at the W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse on the VCSU campus.

At the inauguration ceremony, LaFave will receive the formal investiture of office from Nick Hacker, chair of the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education, and Mark Hagerott, Ph.D., chancellor of the North Dakota University System.

A reception at Epworth United Methodist Church, adjacent to Osmon Fieldhouse, will follow immediately after the ceremony.

