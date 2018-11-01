Ladies Day 2018 Jump-Starts the Holidays

By Donovan Williams

Many local businesses will be offering great deals in celebration of Ladies Day Nov. 10th.

This event happens alongside the Holiday Jump-Start, a time for lots of fun and shopping, where members of the community get to see what Valley City's businesses have to offer.

This event is being organized by Valley City's Chamber of Commerce, headed up by Executive Vice President Kay Vinje and Event Coordinator Reah Tykwinski. Vinje who are both excited to offer people a unique look at Valley City and what there is to offer.

"Everyone just really wants people to experience Valley City," Vinje said. "It's a great social event with a lot of fun projects.”

Make & Take projects will be offered from various businesses such as Ole's Attic, Smith Lumber, Central Avenue HealthMart Pharmacy, Handy Hardware and Rental and the Banes County Public Library.

There will be drawings, free services and giveaways from: Bridge’s Bar & Grill, Dakota Rose Floral, the Eagle's Nest Bookstore, Hanson's Jewelry, and Valley Flooring.

Other businesses will offer food & beverage specials or product tastings at Blush Boutique, Brothers III, Liquor Locker, the Lunchbox Cafe, ARC Thrift Shop, Mainstay Breads & Candy Emporium, Prairie Frame Shop, and the Vault.

Customers wil find in-store specials at NuCara Pharmacy, who will also offer a prize drawing, Urban Couture, the ARC Thrift Shop, Bong's Bootery, Noos Shop Nomadic Boutique, Nearly Nu, Unique Antiques, Riverside Gardens, Sabir’s Dining & Lounge, Dutton’s Parlour and the Prairie Frame Shop.

Barnes County Museum will offer entertainment with a jam session from 1-5 p.m.

Preventice will be giving away a total of $1,000 in Chamber Bucks during the Ladies Day fun.

With the holidays on the way, this event is a great opportunity for jump-starting your gift shopping.

Great deals and treats and it’s a great time to explore Valley City. Stores will open early encouraging folks to come out and take part in the fun and great savings.

See the Chamber ad in the Nov. 2nd Shopper or Ladies Day feature Nov. 7th in the Times-Record for specific dates and times of all the events.