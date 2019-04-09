Kriewald and Eggermont Score Deep at Class B Invitational

By Joey Marini

trsports@times-online.com

With the women's team aggressively climbing in team score points, Valley City places 4th with 62 points at the Class B Invitational hosted in Grand Forks, ND. The Hi-Liner's solid mid-distance/ distance team continues to prove their athletic excellence, boasting 4 personal records; 800m – Sydnee Ingstad 2:33.10, 1500m – Avery Murray 5:13.69, Reagan Berg 5:18.04, 3000m – Carly Goven 13:23.54.

The Hi-Liner's women's team also achieved personal records in the indoor 100m dash with VeVe Lee, Karina Olson, Isabella Plagens, Katarina Vachal, and Brynn Hagen. Molly Docktor also recorded a new personal record in the 200m by nearly half a second. All other competitors in the women's 200m set indoor personal records, which is impressive due to the much more aggressive curve layout of an indoor facility.

Jocey Kriewald had one of the more impressive performances of the meet, placing in three events. Her long jump was a personal record of 15'02.5” and she came very close to her newly set triple jump personal record. She narrowly lost to Mini Jallah of East Grand Forks in the 200m.

The men's team also had a lot of new personal records. Austyn Thornton dropped his 200m PR by 0.73 seconds and 1.47 seconds in his 400m. Benton Murray and Chase Kunze also notched new 200m PR's with 27.15 and 28.61 respectively. Keegan Couture set a new personal record in both the 1500m and the 800m. An atypical combination, the Shot Put and the 100m yielded bests from Braeden Seig. Aiden Jacobson scored in the High Jump, clearing a new best in the process.

Jared Eggermont took two second-place finishes for the Hi-Liners as well as taking part in the 7th place finish 4 x 200m team. His 38'08.5” triple jump mark is an improvement by over two feet.

Women's Results

100m – 3rd VeVe Lee 13.44, 4th Karina Olson 13.52

200m – 2nd Jocey Kriewald 28.13, 6th Karina Olson 28.96

800m – 2nd Sydnee Ingstad 2:33.10

1500m – 2nd Avery Murray 5:13.96, 3rd Reagan Berg 5:18.04

3000m – Carly Goven 13:23.54

60m 33” HH – 6th Britta Roehrich 10.77

4x800m – 3rd Sydnee Ingstad, Avery Murray, Lexi Triebold, Reagan Berg 10:47.10

Long Jump – 7th Jocey Kriewald 15'02.50”

Triple Jump – 5th Britta Roehrich 31'03”, 7th Jocey Kriewald 31'02”

Men's Results

60m 39” HH – 2nd Jared Eggermont 9.40

4x200m – 7th Austyn Thornton, Austin Shape, Benton Murray, Jared Eggermont 1:43.22

High Jump – 7th Aiden Jacobson 5'02”

Triple Jump – 2nd Jared Eggermont 38'08.50”

Valley City will continue competition on April 16th for their first outdoor meet. They will toe the line at Cushman Field and look to set more records. With Hanna Field being clear of snow and open to Varsity athletics, the Hi-Liners look to train through this next week with intense practices.