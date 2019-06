Come help suport CHI Health at Home - Hospice during their 3rd Annual Golf Classic on June 28th. To register a team, call (701) 845 - 1490. To reserve your cart, call the Valley City Town and Country Club at (701) 845 - 4626 For more information on the event, purchase a copy of the Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 edition of the Valley City Times Record.