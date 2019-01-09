Knights of Columbus Free Throw Challenge Winners

Special to Times-Record

The Knights of Columbus held their annual free throw contest on Sunday, January 6th at the Hi-Liner Activity Center in Valley City.

The contest was open to boys and girls ages 9-14 at no cost to participate. The winner of the contest at each age group will move on to compete at the District level with possibility of competing against other participants across the state.

Knights of Columbus sponsors various youth activities in the community. For more information about the Knights of Columbus or upcoming events email Joe Sykora at jhsykora@gmail.com.

Submitted Photo

The Knights of Columbus would like to congratulate the local free throw competition winners. Front row (L-R): Kinlee Sufficool, Kinslee Glandt, Kadie Kocka, Bryson Heck and Griffin Dockter. Back row (L-R): Breck Sufficool, Olivia Ingstad, Carver Peterson and Zachary Sykora.