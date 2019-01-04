Knights of Columbus Free Throw Challenge at the HAC, Jan. 6

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

Valley City’s Knights of Columbus council was formed after the organization’s national founding in 1882. It continues to have a presence in and around the local area. One of the activities the organization hosts at the local level is the Free Throw Challenge, a competition that creates a place for youth ages 9-14 to have an athletic outlet and grow in their practice of sportsmanship.

The Free Throw Challenge in Valley City will take place on Sunday, Jan. 6 at the Hi-Liner Activity Center (HAC). Registration begins at 1 p.m. with the competition to follow at 1:30 p.m.

Knights of Columbus councils have sponsored this event since 1972, to encourage sportsmanship in young athletes as well as introduce the K of C to the community and seek “faithful men of service” to join.

As a fraternity, the K of C’s five main principles are Charity, Unity, Fraternity, and Patriotism. The group was founded by Michael J. McGivney as a place in which Catholic men could show allegiance to their country in a way that did not conflict with their commitment to faith as they served community and family. The founders chose Christopher Columbus as their patron because of his Catholic faith and travels to and through America.

Today, the K of C’s membership around the country shows growth, with nearly 2 million men involved in the fraternity. In 2017, the K of C’s gave 75.6 million hours of service with $185.6 million, all raised by donation.

The Free Throw Challenge at the HAC on Jan. 6 is free and open to all youth ages 9-14 (age ability determine by age as of Jan. 1). Each competitor gets 15 free throws and the one who makes the most shots wins their age division. Kids also have the chance to progress from local to district levels, and on to regional and state competitions depending on their scores.

Parents of those planning to participate will complete a registration form before the competition, with which they ask to also have proof of each participant’s ages (birth certificate). A parent’s signature is required on all entry forms/score sheets.

For more information, contact Joe Sykora at jhsykora@gmail.com or 701-890-7178.