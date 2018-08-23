Kids Korner - Letter From The Cat...

Special to Times-Record from E.O.G.

Dear Owner /aka/ My Peasant,

This is your cat, I am writing to complain about how my litter box hasn't been scooped in the last half an hour.

I thought you understood when you adopted me that there were several demands connected with my fat and sassy self.

It is not that hard all you have to do is, scoop my litter, serve me savory salmon dinners, give me milk to keep me in my chubby shape, pet me, love me, and give me belly rubs every time you walk by me. Oh and the obvious, always be in awe of my every graceful turn and move positioning.

So you see it really it isn’t that much and I know you can do it.

One more please….instead of the normal canned cheese and beef I would like to request homemade chicken and ham pate served with chilled whole milk and delivered to my perch instead set beside the metal bowl that the giant furry canines eat out of.

Your under appreciated and much loved cat,

Sir Fat Fluffy The 3rd