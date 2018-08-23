Kids Korner - Foster Parenting Mama Cat and Kittens during my summer vacation in Valley City, ND.

Special to Times-Record from Natalie M. Kamstra

Every summer I come to Valley City to spend time with my grandparents, Pam and Dwyle. This summer was extra cool because my grandma, Sophya moved back to Valley City, so I got to visit her too. My grandma Sophya, I call her Phoo Phoo, heard about a cat who was going to have kittens and needed a home.

Of course, I wanted to help this cat, because I am a true animal lover! So, I talked with my grandma Pam and grandpa Dwyle and got their permission to keep the Cat and her kittens at their house while I visited, and of course, my grandma Phoo Phoo would check on them.

We named the Mama Cat, Callie and her babies are named Poppyseed, Skittles and Carson. They are all probably now four or three weeks old and we got to take them to my Dads in Las Vegas, Nevada. I live in Las Vegas, Nevada and my parents do too and they will help me make sure that Callie and her babies are loved and well cared for.

Natalie M. Kamstra

11 years old

Granddaughter of Sophia Rose Kamstra

Daughter of Dallas Kamstra