Kids Crafternoon Painting Party at Library

By Joseph Kjos

trnews1@times-online.com

Aspiring painters or casual art lovers will find an opportunity to exercise their painting skills at the Kid Crafternoon Painting Party at the Valley City Barnes County Library. Taking place on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. for kids nine and up, this event is completely free and all materials will be provided.

Led by Youth Services Coordinator Melissa Lloyd, this session will offer an instructional video for painting a shamrock and a lady bug. “The number one rule to painting is have fun,” Lloyd says. Other rules are be respectful, don't touch others' paintings, and look around to appreciate the different approaches. When they're finished, the painters will have two new accomplishments to take home.

Lloyd recalls a few years ago the library held a painting party that was very popular, but had a charge. Later, Adult Services Coordinator Angela DaVinha began pressing for more events that wouldn't cost anything and would occur regularly. Now the library does host painting parties for free, and Lloyd has another one scheduled for March 26th, as well as several through the summer. The library also offers painting parties for adults, the next being scheduled for February 28th.

Lloyd's view on art is that it doesn't have to be serious, and should always be fun. “People should enjoy the process of creating art,” she says. “Not everyone has the time or ability to attend art classes, but this is a low key introduction to art that doesn't cost them anything.” There are only 12 available spots to this event, and those interested may register on the Kid Crafternoon Painting Party FaceBook Page.