KC Free Throw Competition

Special to Times-Record

The Valley City Knights of Columbus #6438 hosted a Region free throw competition on Sunday, March 3rd. Each participant shot 25 free throws and the one that made the most shots was deemed the winner. Three local youth from Valley City winning their division were Griffin Dockter in the boy’s age 10 division, Bryson Heck boy’s age 11 division and Breck Sufficool in the girl’s age 11 division. The competitors previously competed at a local and district competition and now move on the State competition in Bismarck on Saturday, March 30th. Congratulations to our participants as we wish them the best of luck at the Knights of Columbus State free throw competition.

Front row left to right: Emmie Belquist (age 9 New Rockford), Ava Beck (age 10 Devils Lake), Molly Hansen (age 11 Carrington), Kaiya O’conner (age 12 Carrington), not pictured - Breck Sufficool (age 13 Valley City) and Sara Young (age 14 Ellendale).

Back row left to right: Colby Thielges (age 9 LaMoure), Griffin Dockter (age 10 Valley City), Bryson Heck (age 11 Valley City), Porter Grenger (age 12 New Rockford), Levi Reis (age 13 Ellendale) and Riley Thorpe (age 14 Ellendale).