Katy Dahl Concert at Grace Lutheran

The Children’s Ministry and Youth Group of Grace Free Lutheran Church in Valley City are bringing singer/songwriter Katy Dahl to their worship space September 6th. Dahl’s unique artistry lets audiences hear the Gospel in a way that inspires deep spiritual connection and she creates a message that is, in its poetic and musical style, creative and easy for people to relate to.

Dahl currently serves as the associate worship leader at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, MN, and has a Degree in Music Ministry from the University of Northwestern. She’s always been drawn to ministry, and paired with her love of music, Dahl has become a successful independent musician with two albums, “Home” and “Faithful.” Read more in your Tuesday, September 3rd Times-Record.