Katie Zaun; US Junior Shooter

Having competed Internationally, Katie Zaun arrived confident and relaxed on her home soil. This aurora of ease brought her to a US Junior Olympic Championship. She will be shooting airgun at Junior World Cup in Seoul, South Korea. Zaun (16) is a competitive rifle shooter that wields a .22 that is precision and a air rifle that is a .17.

She followed in the footsteps of her older brother, picking up a BB Gun and joining a local club at eight years old. From there, her coach, Dan Gertz, decides whether or not the athlete is ready to shoot air rifles. To read more, purchase your Wednesday, August 14th edition of the Times Record.