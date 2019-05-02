Just For Kix - A Few Happy Feats

In their first ever National appearance, Valley City's Just For Kix dance team introduced themselves from atop of several podiums. The young girls, ranging from 2nd to 12th grade, entered in 7 events and placed in 6.

Rochester, MN hosted the National Championships, holding 1,084 total performances over the weekend. North Dakota Association of Dance and Drill Coach of the Year, Megan Gilbertson, stated that she was excited to continue participating this event annually.

Marielle Villarin coached division winners; Middle Jazz as well as Middle Hip Hop, which placed 3rd in their division. Gilbertson coached Mini Hip Hop and Mini Kick, which both won their division while Mini Jazz took 2nd. Middle Lyrical was coached by London Dietrich, placing 2nd in their division.

Through Just For Kix, these young athletes are provided a warm, professional, and competitive environment to grow as both athletes and as people. It is Coach Gilbertson's goal to promote progression, noting how proud she is of three particular VCHS dancers; London Dietrich, Monisha Terry, and Faith Peterson who have recently made the NDSU Bison dance team. They are the first Hi – Lites dance members to dance at the collegiate level.

“Our program is so proud of them. I can't wait to see where this takes their dance careers”, said Gilbertson.

“I'm excited that we can continue to watch them and learn with/from them.”

It is noble for these three dancers to be accessible to the younger generation whom has equally aggressive ambition and reasonably lofty dreams. The Just For Kix dance team now has pioneers for the continuation of this sport. Through practicing, National competition, and relationships with alumni who have made the transition into collegiate dance, these hot steppers have the pathway laid in front of them. All they have to do now is kick, swing, and diddy bop down it.