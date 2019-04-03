Just For Kix Dance Team Wins in Moorhead

By Joey Marini

trsports@times-online.com

North Dakota Association of Dance and Drill Coach of the Year, Megan Gilbertson, continues to make an impact as Valley City's Just For Kix dance team competes in their second competition of the year. With a schedule that runs through May, the Middle (6th - 12th grade), Mini (4th - 5th and sometimes 3rd grade), and Wee (2nd and 3rd grade) classes boogie their way to high place finishes across all categories. Mini Kick, Mini Jazz, and Middle Hip Hop took first place at the Together We Dance 2019 competition in Moorhead, MN on March 23rd. Mini Hip Hop was awarded second place while Middle Jazz and Wee Kick took 3rd. Middle Kick placed 4th, performing to Taylor Swift's “Look What You Made Me Do”.

Coach Gilbertson is also the Head Coach for the High School's dance team that was back to back Hip Hop Conference Champions and took 7th at Nationals in the High Kick this past season. She teaches athletes from age 2 all the way through high school.

“What makes it worth it is seeing them grow. I've worked with dancers from 3rd grade that are now juniors in high school”, says the eight-year veteran.

Just For Kix will have a full season of competitions with a highlight being their Mother's Day competition. The dancing will start Sunday, May 12th at 3 p.m. in the Hi-Liner's Athletic Center. Valley City locals won't have to wait till May to have the opportunity to see the Just For Kix dance teams, as they also host a competition this Saturday, April 6th. With an expected 1,300 dancers at the event, the city looks to be full of life starting at 8 a.m. till the late evening. Expect the Valley to be alive with the sound of music and the innate desire to move one's feet.

Their National meet will take place in Rochester, MN at the end of April.