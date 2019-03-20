Junior High Quarterly Celebration Recognizes Student’s Efforts

By Joey Marini

trsports@times-online.com

Our students are great. Greatness deserves to be celebrated. Whether that be academic excellence, a positive and infectious personality, or maintaining perfect attendance, the youth of America deserves to be recognized for their tremendous efforts. Valley City Jr. High School has recently held their quarterly celebration, highlighting some of the student's accolades.

Junior High Counselor and coordinator, Summer Burchill, prepared the event to broadcast “not only academic achievements, but other things that may not be so quantifiable such as kindness and artistic creativity.”

7th and 8th graders were called into the warm embrace of the Hi-Liner Activity Center at 8:30 a.m. on the 18th of March. The day started with something to get the students moving. The entire student body took part in a “Just Dance” video, where all the students got their blood pumping and their hearts racing. After the excitement built up, the awards and recognitions began. This last quarter, the students were recognized for MathCounts, Spelling Bee contests, the Book Hound Trophy, Artosnia Awards, and the no unexcused tardy or absence award where ten names were drawn; five from 7th and five from 8th. Students ended the celebration with a school song competition. The 7th and 8th grades dueled for who can sing the best, with the winner going to lunch early. Utilizing this sort of positive reinforcement is what creates not only optimistically eager, energetic, and transcendent students, but refines these as long term life skills as our students grow into fine, young adults.

Quarterly celebrations like this rival incentive pay. While these students tend to be more intrinsically motivated with their work than adults may be, acknowledgement and appreciation for hard work drives effort. Alongside the tangibility of the awards and recognitions, the camaraderie built by games, events, and competition breeds a stronger, more unified school. Taking a break from the textbooks and enjoying the company of others is healthy for the mind, body, and soul and plays a vital part in advancing our students eagerness to embrace education.