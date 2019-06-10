June 12th Music in the Park: The Maasjo Sisters

The Maasjo Sisters musical group is a local trio of sisters who all reside in the Valley City and Fingal area. Sandy Maasjo, Shirley Buttke and Carol Thibeault are best known for their beautifully blended voices and 3-part harmonies.

They're the next featured performers in the Music in the Park series in Valley City. Catch them at the City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, June 12th at 7:15 p.m.

You can learn more about the group in the June 11th edition of the Times-Record.