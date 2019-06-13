JRMC Cancer Center Ribbon Cutting

A large crowd braved the winds today to witness history being made in rural North Dakota healthcare. Jamestown Regional Medical Center's new Cancer Center was officially dedicated with a ribbon cutting and celebration in preparation for its opening June 17th. JRMC President and CEO Mike Delfs joined other staff and community members at the ceremony, where guests were welcome to enjoy an opening presentation, have lunch and tour the facility.

Read more about this event and the new Cancer Center in June 14th's edition of the Times-Record.