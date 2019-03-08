Jr. High Displays Their Work in Art Show, Mar. 5th

By Evan Olson, vctr@times-online.com

This last Tuesday, March 5th, Valley City Public Schools once again welcomed the public to their halls to view the many pieces art students from the Jr. High worked hard and enthusiastically to create. There were some pieces that focused on optical illusion, value, and color right alongside project such as photography, and sculpture. The large variety of artwork made it nearly impossible to go through the hallways without spotting something highly impressive, no matter what a person’s artistic tastes are.

Both instructors, Stephani Krueger and Kelly Callahan, could not say enough good things about their young artists in the making. “The students are all so unbelievably talented in their work,” Krueger said. “You give them a basic idea and they run wild with it while still maintaining their own unique styles and flare.”

If you didn’t have a chance to make it to this installation, you should have no fear because Mrs. Krueger also told me that all of the projects that were on display can also be viewed on her section in the Valley City Public School website under the activities subsection. There are also three more quarterly art shows for the junior high as well as two big shows per year that couple the Jr. and Sr. High School. The last big finale show is scheduled tentatively for the end of May and will feature both Jr. and Sr. high students, and should be an event not to be missed.