Journey Cruff, Mayor For A Day

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

On Tuesday, April 2, the Valley City Commission recognized City Government Week, presented a certificate of achievement to Wade Hesch of the Water Treatment Plant, and had new Assistant Fire Chief Lance Coit sworn in, among other items of business.

Emma Tufte began the meeting by talking about Valley City’s participation, in conjunction with the North Dakota League of Cities, in celebrating City Government Week. All Valley City school 3rd graders got a chance to write a Mayor-For-A-Day essay, addressing what they are excited about in the city, a few things they felt the city could improve upon, and ways they see themselves as leaders. Emma said that about 70 essays were submitted for consideration to actually getting to be Mayor-For-A-Day, and she read Jefferson Elementary winner Journey Cruff’s essay as she sat as Mayor alongside Mayor Dave Carlsrud.

Mayor Carlsrud continued with reading the City Government Week proclamation (a full transcript of the proclamation is available on the city website) and presented Wade Hesch, Water Treatment Plant Superintendent, with the Safe Drinking Water Act Certificate of Achievement. He then recognized Mayor-For-A-Day Journey.

Chad Petersen, with KLJ, took the podium to provide information about Resolution No. 2194 to approve final plans and specifications for permanent flood protection Phase 2A and approval for KLJ to open bids on Phase 3. Phase 2A, Ted clarified, is an extension of the current Phase 2, but will include pump stations and a connection wall between existing portions of the flood wall and the station. Phase 3 concerns the 350-foot-long wall that will protect the main lift station. As the resolution passed, the bid will open on April 30th.

Assistant Fire Chief Lance Coit took his oath to faithfully perform his duties to the best of his ability. Fire Chief Scott Magnuson took time to introduce and honor all of his personnel: Assistant Chief Lance Coit, Captain Training Officer Jeff Schlittenhardt, Lieutenant Dewey Magnuson, Lieutenant Matt Miller, Lieutenant Matt Jenrich, Lieutenant Jason Rungee, Lieutenant Mike Wadeson, Secretary/Treasurer Gary Peterson, and Chaplain Dave Montecuollo.

The officers’ wives were recognized, and Mayor Carlsrud gave a shoutout to all volunteer firefighters, “something every little kid wanted to be when they were little,” he said.

The commission voted to approve the bid on a new sander truck, one that will have twice the capacity as the city’s current truck, giving the city the ability to get sand out on the street faster and more efficiently for residents.

After approving the resolution to hire Willis Wager as City Forester for the 2019 season, City Administrator David Schelkoph gave an updated flood forecast. He informed the commission that the Barnes County Commission passed the resolution to declare a flood emergency, as the City did last Thursday.

“Now all the hoops have been jumped through,” Schelkoph said, “and we are ready to respond if/when the city needs to have help from state and federal government.”

He also addressed the changes that the Army Corps of Engineers has increased outputs at Baldhill Dam. All planned increased releases will increase river levels and flow but will not bring the city anywhere near the minimum flood stage at 15 feet.

In closing, Schelkoph thanked the full crow for their service to Valley City as citizens and for their willingness to take the responsibility of leadership in that role.

He also wanted the public to know that city Cleanup week is scheduled to happen the week of May 6-10 (barring a flood event, if one arises). There is a list of materials that the city will and will not pick up that people can find on the city website. The site also suggests ways to dispose of those items they won’t be picking up.

City Assessor Sandy Hansen reminded the public that the City Board of Equalization is meeting Tuesday, April 9, at 4 p.m. in the Commission Chambers.

Commissioner Ross Powell announced that it’s important to be watching out for bicyclists and pedestrians, now that the weather allows people to be out and about more. To that point, Mayor Carlsrud had another point for pedestrians themselves to ensure their safety and motorists ability to see them: Don’t walk with traffic. Walk facing traffic.