Jon Olson, Riding for MDA, Struck By Car

The Valley City Times Record reported on a gentleman named Jon Olson in mid-July. Jon was riding his bike across the country to raise awareness to muscular dystrophy, a symptom he suffers from at the myotonic level. Reporter Joey Marini met with the man at the Fort Ransom State Park. Sharing two cold Coca – Colas and few bottles of water, the two visited about his journey, his purpose, and his aspirations. Starting in Astoria, Oregon, Jon had trekked over 1,500 miles for the conversation. When the article was published, the angle was that of optimism. Jon's journey was not defined by his muscular dystrophy, but rather his undeniable hunger to keep moving forward. Everyday Jon Olson would ride 30 – 40 miles, meeting with press and writing for his blog justalittlebiugcranky.blogspot.com along the way. 2,600 miles into his journey, Jon Olson, accompanied by his friend, Mark Johnson, had that journey cut short.

Eaton Rapids, MI may be the location that Jon physically stopped riding, but will not be the end of his journey. After being hit by a car, Olson and Johnson both have serious but not life-threatening injuries. Johnson fractured his leg in multiple places and severe swelling. Olson suffered a fractured C4, multiple fractures of his sacrum, and a lacerated kidney. Olson's cousin and media coordinator, Kristi Sogn stated, “Swallowing is difficult for him as is. Being bedridden with a neck brace on presents an added challenge; resulting in poor sleep and lack of oxygen to the brain.”

An investigation is underway.

Jon Olson will continue to work with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, accepting donations through https://mda.donordrive.com/campaign/Coast-to-Coast. Though Jon is unable to move, he will continue to inspire others as he rides the rode to recovery.

If you would like to send Jon mail, you may send it to:

Jon Olson

929 N Astor #207

Milwaukee WI 53202