Jon Olson: A Cold Coke, A Long Journey, and A Noble Cause

Far too often do we become hyper-focused on our faults, our flaws, and our shortcomings. Through ancestral testings we've become a culture dependent on genetic predispositions, rather than our own pursuit, to define our character traits and identities. A common plague of modern man is letting oneself's deterrents be the primary source of drive and effort. In some cases, it is a positive, as the call for action will encourage perseverance and push us toward growth. But when growth is a definite antonym of an inevitable outcome, focusing on the negatives will not yield the appropriate results. Jon Olson is biking across the nation, and though he has been diagnosed with Myotonic Dystrophy, he is focusing on the positives. Read more in today's, Thursday, July 18th, Times-Record.