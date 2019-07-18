Join Us TONIGHT for a Baseball Game and Celebration at Sam's Field

Parents and Community,

We would like to invite you to join us this evening at Washington Elementary School and Sam's Field for a summer youth baseball game and celebration. Sam's Field was built this past year at Washington Elementary and honors the legacy of Sam Noeske, a Valley City Public Schools student and Hi-Liner, who passed away unexpectedly in August 2017. Through many generous donations and supporters, this field has been available for use with school activities and summer programs.

If you have any more questions about the game please feel free to contact Kyla Fetsch at kylafetsch@yahoo.com.