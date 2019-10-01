JHS/VC Boys’ Soccer Heads to WDA Tournament State-Qualifying Match as No. 3 Conference Seed

Jamestown Blue Jay Boys’ Soccer came out onto their home field not in their usual blue and white, but in neon green jerseys.

The color was worn on the team’s annual Awareness Night, this year to focus on Mental Health Awareness.

The Jays were poised to battle the Bismarck Century Patriots, the home team looking toward an opportunity to lock up their spot as Number 2 in the conference and head to state.

In their last match on September 10, Jamestown and Century ended their play on a 3-3- draw on the Patriot’s home turf.

The Patriots and Blue Jays played under the lights and some rain on a slippery field, both teams working to organize their offense and defense to get out ahead.

Jamestown had two early shots at a goal that kept Century’s keeper on alert, but it was the Patriots who scored first. Blue Jays Keeper Jay Kupitz slipped while going to deflect Anthony Cleary’s ball and Century put the first point on the board.

