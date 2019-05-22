Jefferson Garden Planting Takes Root
By:
TR Staff
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
The Barnes On the Move Grant is supporting a garden planting project at Jefferson Elementary that involves our students in grades K-3. The classrooms had the opportunity to adopt a planter and students were able to plant a flowers and vegetables. The plants will be cared for this summer by students from the high school and students will be able to harvest vegetables in the fall when school begins.
Category: