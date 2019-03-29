By Chelsey Olauson

trnews2@times-online.com

Steam might be seen emitting from the kitchens because of the hot lunch or perhaps from the classrooms as a result of busily working student minds but in this case, STEAM can be found in the library.

While water vapor and books rarely mix well, this after-school group proves that science can be done anywhere, even among the hushed stacks containing everything from adventures on the high seas to tales of life on the prairie. Usually, they meet in the library after school to wander into the world of science and experimentation.

On March 26th, however, they instead convened in the Jefferson Gym to show the parents and Valley City public their definitions of and experimentations in science. Science, as defined by the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) club, is this: A breathing machine, rock candy, how a boat floats and a plane flies, bath fizzies, lava lamps, butter, heat-sensitive color-changing slime, how mold grows, and a pool noodle periscope.

The club put such projects together for their science fair. Heading the Jefferson Elementary STEAM club are Holly Olauson, who works in the library at Jefferson, and April Berntson, a teacher-in-training from VCSU.

The STEAM club is an extension of ND Southeast Education Cooperative, which is an organization created in 2005 by an act of the ND Legislature. SEEC seeks to strengthen teaching and learning in their member schools by increasing student engagement in the curriculum, all the while nurturing values of honesty, truthfulness, and sincerity.

Students displaying their projects were very honest in their explanations; Sometimes, they simply said “It didn’t work.” They’re learning things that most students don’t until they reach college: that experiments sometimes just don’t work. However, they did learn from doing their projects and will carry the courage, honesty, and interest that this program fostered in them on to classroom work.

As the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) field increases in size, more gaps are realized in the workforce. Students participating in STEAM are likely to harbor a lifelong interest in science, which may help increase the STEM workforce. STEAM is indeed simply STEM, with the addition of the arts.

All of these students did very well in explaining their projects and were quite excited to show everybody what they did. Public who attended voted for their favorite project and places one, two, and three were given to the members of the STEAM club. In first place was Simon with his breathing machine, showing how the lungs work in a plastic bottle with balloons. ‘How Boats Float’ by Brady came in second, and in third was Hudson, who created a computer game by coding.

Congratulations to the entire STEAM club and their fantastic display of experimentation!