The January Students of the Month for Valley City Jr. High School are Sydney Larsen, Jacob Kruger, Madelyn Knight, and Peyton Puckett. The criteria for selection are the following: being a hardworking student, showing respect for staff and peers, being honest and trustworthy, and being involved in school activities.

Sydney Larsen, 7th grade, is the daughter of Cristal and Craig Larsen. Her favorite subject in school is English. She is involved in Volleyball, Basketball, and Softball Sydney’s hobbies are playing sports, hanging out with friends, and going to the lake.

Jacob Kruger, 7th grade, is the son of Lee and Elizabeth Kruger. His favorite subjects in school are Art, Physical Education, and Lunch. He is involved in Drama, Tennis, and Track & Field. Jacob’s hobbies are sleeping, eating, reading, and humorous other things that end in “ing.”

Madelyn Knight, 8th grade, is the daughter of Kevin and Anna Knight. Her favorite subjects in school are Social Studies and English. She is involved in Speech, Drama, and is a Dance Manager. Madelyn’s hobbies are photography, writing, biking, swimming and drawing.

Peyton Puckett, 8th grade, is the son of Tony and Amber Puckett. His favorite subject in school is Math (because of his teacher). He is involved in Robotics and Drama. Peyton’s hobbies are zoomin’ around the house on his hoverboard, and playing the saxophone, piano, and guitar.

7th grade honorable mention Students of the Month for January are the following: for the girls Jayden Pederson, Claire Powell, Abigail Redfearn, Savannah Huffstutler, Darci Jewett, Shelby Mulder, Brenna Mulder, Livia Dietrich, Abi Martinek, and Jada Zaun. Christian Beutler, Nathan Suhr, Carver Paurus, Shaunn Wieser, Lucas Compson-Lorenz, Damian Modlin, Michael Schmidt, Noah Moritz, Carson Eggert, Cole Brockopp, and Parker Jacobson for the boys.

8th grade honorable mention Students of the Month for January are the following: Olivia Ingstad, Londine Marcellus, Tyana Judd, Emilee Olson-Gronneberg, Samantha Hatcher, Stephanie Hoffarth, Amelia Meester, Abby Sather, Madison Maley, Keira Vaughn, Emma Olson, and Emma Feidler for the girls. Aiden Jacobson, Evan Duffy, Gabriel Little Dog, Broden Muske, Wyatt Friestad, Miles Johnson, Wyatt Doll, Will Eggert, Espen Kunze, Kaiden Azure, and Gavin Gerhardt for the boys.

