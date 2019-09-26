Jamestown/VC Boys' Soccer Team Raising Mental Health Awareness

Each year the Boys' Soccer team votes on what they want to focus on for Awareness Night. This year, the boys voted on Mental Health Awareness in honor of Chase Jenison, who would have been a senior at Valley City High School. Chase was the driving factor in the boys choosing to bring awareness to the importance of mental health support. On Thursday, September 26th at Jamestown soccer fields during the JV and Varsity games against Century, a free-will offering will be collected and split between the Access for All Program in VC and the similar program at the Jamestown Schools. Both of these programs support Mental Health Assistance to students.

We would love to see a larger Valley City presence at these games, not only supporting all of the players but also supporting all of those who have been impacted by struggles regarding mental health. This has been a difficult season for the boys and it is worth noting how the soccer players have really banded together and supported each other, especially considering that Chase's younger brothers, Kael and Gabe, both are members of the team and have a shared love of the game.

Also, the Senior recognition game is on Saturday, September 28 against Williston with the JV at Noon and the V at 2:00 p.m. It would be great to show support to the senior teammates of Chase. Valley City has two seniors on the team: Max Kupitz and Benji Schuldheisz. And, of course, Chase Jenison, who had been elected a team captain for this season.

Games are played at Rotary Field, just south across the parking lot from Jamestown High School.

Thank You! Your support is greatly appreciated!

-Kristi Brandt & Mike Schultz

2019 Roster:

#1 Jay Kupitz, Grade 10, Goalkeeper

#4 Dillon Hager, Grade 11, Forward

#5 Max Kupitz, Grade 12, Midfielder

#6 Ezra Hanse, Grade 11, Midfielder

#9 Matthew Morin, Grade 12, Forward

#10 Kael Jenison, Grade 11, Midfielder

#12 Jade Christ, Grade 12, Forward

#13 Brennan Gahner, Grade 8, Midfielder

#15 Hunter Nelson, Grade 10, Defender

#16 Cullin Bennett, Grade 10, Defender

#17 Jarrett Zalumskis, Grade 9, Forward

#18 Ashton Stockert, Grade 9, Forward

#19 Luca Flann, Grade 12, Midfielder

#20 Dylan Altringer, Grade 9, Defender

#22 Benjamin Sletto, Grade 12, Defender

#24 Benjamin Schuldheisz, Grade 12, Defender

#25 Cameron Winstead, Grade 12, Goalkeeper/Defender

#29 Zachary Lunde, Grade 10, Defender

#50 Bobjoe Sumo, Grade 10, Midfielder