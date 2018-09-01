Jamestown teacher hurt after student stabs them with a pencil

http://www.valleynewslive.com/content/news/Jamestown-teacher-hurt-after-...

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota) A teacher was injured after a 15 year-old student stabbed them with a pencil Friday morning at the Jamestown High School.

Jamestown Police Department School Resource Officer Andrew Staska was notified by administration that the incident took place inside a classroom at around 10:45 AM.

"[Officer Staska] was at the school at the time of the incident and immediately responded to investigate the complaint," Major Justin Blinsky reports. "The student had already been removed from the classroom by school administration and was secured. The student was safely removed from the school and an investigation is underway."

The 15 year-old student has been arrested on suspicion of Aggravated Assault and will be referred to juvenile court for pending charges.

"Based on the initial investigation, it was determined this incident was contained to one classroom and the remaining students and faculty were not in immediate danger, as the situation was dealt with in a swift manner," Major Blinsky stated.

The teacher received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries and is not being identified, invoking their right's under Marsy's Law. The incident remains under investigation.