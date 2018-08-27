Introducing Project Green Dot
TR Staff
Monday, August 27, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
By Donovan Williams
Yesterday in Pizza Corner at 12 p.m., an Advocate from the Abused Persons Outreach Center came to promote a new project for the Young Professionals Network. This project is labeled by APOC as Project Green Dot. To explain what exactly it was to the public, Jacob Olson, a Prevention Coordinator and Victim Advocate met the Times Record on APOC's behalf.
See today, Monday, August 27th, Times-Record for the full story.
