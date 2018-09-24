- Importance of Communication -
What does it mean to communicate?
Communication has many forms. For instance, we use communication as a journalist to acquire and relate information from a particular source to another. A manager needs to articulate and thus communicate what he requires of his employees. A football coach must communicate what plays his players need to use on the field.
These are different examples of communication but they all, as Merriam Webster’s dictionary states, use communication as a “Process by which information is exchanged between individuals through a common system of symbols, signs, or behavior.”
To further understand Communication let’s break some of these meanings up and use them in everyday examples.
Communication Involves: (1) Expression/Behavior (2) Listening/Understanding (3) Knowledge/Skills (4) Motivation (5) Symbols (6) Signs.
Expression/Behavior: How we conduct ourselves to others is considered behavior. The method of our behavior can be read through our expressions. A sigh, keeping eye contact, walking away when someone is talking. These are expressions of our behavior and are forms of communication.
