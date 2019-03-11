Impact Teen Drivers Class

By Evan Olson

vctr@times-online.com

On Tuesday, March 12, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., an organization called Impact Teen Drivers will be providing a free training for anyone interested in becoming a teen facilitator. This event will take place in the Litchville Community Center.

During this training, attendees will be provided with information and materials pertaining to the dangers of reckless and distracted driving, especially for teenage drivers. Individuals attending will receive evidence-based materials and tools, including a step-by-step guided curriculum for presenting on their own. Individuals attending will also learn how to deliver high-energy and engaging presentations. There will also be information presented about stipends and mileage paid for presenters.

To register for this opportunity to make an impact informing teens about the dangers of reckless and distracted driving—which has been the leading cause of death for American teens for generations —contact Diane Hahn, the program coordinator, at 701-231-9601 or at her email diane.f.hahn@ndsu.edu. To learn more about this amazing life-saving program, go to www.impactteendrivers.org/resources/videos/other/about-impact-teen-drivers.