Human Services seeks input on Child Welfare Services in Region

The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Children and Family Services Division is gathering input from families and professionals engaged in the child welfare system on how services and supports are provided in Barnes, Dickey, Eddy, Foster, Griggs, LaMoure, Logan, Stutsman and Wells counties, as well as by the Division of Juvenile Services.

Licensed foster and adoptive families and relative caregivers from the region are invited to attend a meeting to share their feedback on Tuesday, Aug. 14, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at South Central Human Service Center, 520 Third St. N.W. in Jamestown. Families who would like to participate, but are unable to attend in person, can call Don Boehmer at 701-253-6403 to receive a toll-free call-in number.

