Houston, We Have Lift Off...

TR Staff
Thursday, July 18, 2019
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing this month the Valley City Barnes County Public Library held a Global Rocket Launch at Medicine Wheel Park July 16th from 5-7 p.m. The launch was part of a worldwide celebration of the moon landing’s anniversary, recognizing the powerful rocket that helped get the astronauts to the moon. Check out the Thursday, July 18, 2019 for more photos and information.
