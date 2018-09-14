Honor Flight takes Milt Cain to Washington, D.C.
By Ellie Boese
Since 2005, the Honor Flight Network has honored more than 180,000 veterans with all-expenses-paid trips to Washington, D.C. The program was created to give veterans the opportunity to visit the memorials dedicated to them and to honor their service, even if they are unable to travel there themselves.
The idea for Honor Flight came to physician and retired Air Force Captain Earl Morse when the World War II memorial was finished in 2004. He was troubled knowing that many of the people he had served with would be unable to visit the memorial, and he responded by personally flying two veterans to visit the site. After proposing to other pilots the idea of flying more veterans to the memorial, Morse and other colleagues flew six small planes to Washington, D.C., taking 12 veterans on the first Honor Flight. Since then, the non-profit program has moved to fly veterans on commercial airlines from upwards of 140 Honor Flight hubs in 45 states.
