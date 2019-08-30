Highway Patrol Chase Ends In Crash Near Sanborn

At 6:09 pm a State Trooper, west of Jamestown on interstate 94, attempted to stop a vehicle for failing to move over for another Trooper. The suspect failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit traveled northwest of Jamestown covering approximately 30 miles on county roads, Highway 281 and finally back onto I-94. The pursuit ended when the driver lost control at the intersection of Barnes County road 11 and 40th street. The vehicle went through the intersection coming to rest in a tree row. During the pursuit, the suspect drove in the wrong lane of traffic and reached speeds of 106 mph. The driver, 59 YOA Jeffrey Boese of Fargo was arrested without incident. He was transported to Mercy Hospital in Valley City and then to Sanford, Fargo for injuries sustained in the crash.

Charges: Fleeing, driving under the influence of alcohol/Drugs, driving under revocation, reckless endangerment, multiple drug charges and multiple warrants out of Cass County.

NDHP, Stutsman County, Barnes County Ambulance assisted.