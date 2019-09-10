Hi-Liners Unable to Find Groove Against St. Mary's Central Football

79% 3rd Down conversions (11 – 14), 189 yards in the air, 239 yards on the ground, 0 interceptions, and consistent scoring drives boosted St. Mary's Central Football over the Valley City Hi – Liners this weekend. The Saints (1 – 1) pick up their first win of the season after falling 23 – 19 to Shanley High School. The Hi – Liners fall to 0 – 2 and have only scored 18 points to their opponent’s 63. Read more in your Tuesday, September 10th Times-Record.