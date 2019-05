Valley City wins it's Quaterfinal bout with Dickinson 10 - 3. They advance to the Semifinals against the Bismarck Demons at 6pm today. Like Dickinson, VCHS split a doubleheader with the Demons in their first two games of the year. Enderlin/ Maple Valley come out victorious against MLS - Glenburn 7 - 1. They will play Thompson at 4pm today.