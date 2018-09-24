Hi-Liners Battle to the End in Loss

By Sheila Anderson

In a match where winning a point was a true fight, the Valley City High School volleyball team lost 1-3 to the Devils Lake Firebirds Thursday evening at home.

Despite the loss, Head Coach Mattie Cruff was quick to recognize the work of the team members.

“I have to give our girls kudos, they played hard and battled,” Cruff said.

The first set was much like the rest in that it was a close battle for every point with a lot of back and forth play.

The Hi-Liners fell behind 3-7 early in the set, but came back to tie at 7-7.

They continued to pace the Firebirds until Devils Lake gained a four-point lead at 18-14.

VCHS got two quicks points on a decisive block by Lindsey Noeske and then an ace by Noeske pushing the Hi-Liners to 16-18.

They were able to tie it up at 21-21, and then managed to stay ahead of the Firebirds.

Macy Olstad had two key kills to close out the match, the first boosting the team to 24-21, and the second giving them the win at 25-21.

Although set two was another close battle, the Hi-Liners ended up behind at the end, losing 22-25.

With the set score tied, the third set began. The teams paced each other point for point but the Firebirds finally overtook the Hi-Liners at 26-24.

The fourth and final set was the longest of the match.

Despite being down a set score of 2-1, VCHS did not give up easily. They continued to battle and pushed the Firebirds, before losing 28-30.

Cruff said looking forward the team needs to work on a few things.

“There are a few technical things we need to work on and make better all around and clinch those endings in our favor,” Cruff said. “We’ll use it as a learning opportunity, build on it and take it forward into the next one. I’m proud of all of our girls for fighting and supporting to the end.”

Cruff added that it takes an entire team to continually get better and be better.

For the Hi-Liners, Taryn Dieterle came up big defensively with eight blocks. Noeske wasn’t far behind with seven blocks. Josie Berntson and Jadyn Dieterle added five each.

Berntson had 20 assists, with Natalie Lemnus adding 12.

Grace Scherr had 36 digs, with Cali Halgrimson adding 33, Olstad adding 18, and Berntson adding 16.

Halgrimson and Olstad each had 13 kills, while Noeske added five and Jadyn Dietele had four. Noeske also had four aces.

The Hi-Liners go to 6-3 in the Eastern Dakota Conference and are 9-5 overall. They play at home Tuesday, Sept. 25, when they host Fargo North at 7 p.m.