Hi-Liner Wrestling

Special to Times-Record

Senior Jaden Oestern had an outstanding tournament at Heavyweight advancing to the state finals. Jaden dropped a hard-fought match in the finals to Chase Dockter of Bismarck High School 3-2. Jaden finished his Senior season with a 40-6 record and recorded 30 pins. Jaden had an outstanding career as he recorded 172 wins(This is 3rd place all-time wins in Hi-Liner history) on his career and 109 career pins.

Junior Parker Larson placed 3rd at 138lbs. Parker recorded six wins at the state tournament against 1 defeat. Parker set the Valley City High school career pin record at the state tournament. Parker recorded his 119th career pin.

Valley City also was recognized as having 10 Academic All-State wrestlers. To achieve Academic All-State in wrestling, wrestlers must maintain a minimum cumulative 3.4gpa and qualify individually for the State tournament. Valley City tied Bismarck high with the most Academic all-state wrestlers Class A or class B. Valley City Academic All-State wrestlers are as Follows: Ethan Miller, Koye Grebel, Austin Rogelstad, Bennett Rogelstad, Evan Mielke, Ezra Hanse, Jonah Schuldheisz, David Peterson, Jonathon Redfearn, Jaden Oestern. To put this in perspective there were only 84 academic all-state wrestlers in class A wrestling this season.