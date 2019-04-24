Hi-Liner Speech Team Qualifiers on Their Way to Dallas for National Speech and Debate Tourney

Special to Times-Record

After a successful state title run, the Valley City High School Speech Team traveled to the ND Roughrider NSDA District Tournament for a chance to qualify for the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Dallas, Texas June 16-21st. This tournament features a highly competitive mix of both Class A and Class B schools from around the state of North Dakota. In order to compete students must be a freshman-senior. Schools are limited in the number of entries they can bring to the tournament based on their chapter strength and can only bring 4 entries in each event. There are less competition events through the National Speech and Debate Association. In order to qualify for national competition, students must place in the top 2 competitors in their events. Altogether, VCHS had 16 entries advance to semifinal competition (which was the most of any schools) and advanced 7 entries to the final round of competition:

Individual Results are as follows:

Duo Interpretation: Dylan Quick/Sophie Boe (7th), Brinklyn Johnson/Skye Auka (12th)

Original Oratory: Elizabeth Gazeley (3rd), Luke Plagens (6th), Brinklyn Johnson (7th)

United States Extemp: Madi Klabo (8th), Luke Plagens (9th)

Dramatic Interpretation: Madi Klabo (Qualifier), Gabriella Shipp (7th), Lillian Kiefert (9th), Olivia Slyter (11th)

Humorous Interpretation: Owen Plagens (6th), Monisha Terry (11th)

Program of Oral Interpretation: Olivia Slyter (Qualifier), Elizabeth Gazeley (3rd), Gabriella Shipp (5th)

Additionally, Sophomore Lillian Kiefert, was selected from amongst 26 nominations to represent the State of North Dakota as part of the North Dakota World Schools Debate team. North Dakota will compete not only with teams from around the country, but several international teams at the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Dallas. Lillian will join Madi Klabo (Grade 9), Olivia Slyter (Grade 10), and Maggie Oberlander (Grade 12) at the National Tournament. Maggie Oberlander qualified at last year's tournament by placing 10th in the nation in her respective event (Program of Oral Interpretation).

Fundraising efforts are underway, look for more details of future fundraisers, or you can make donations directly to:

VCHS

Speech Boosters

Attention

Mark Oberlander

40 3rd St. NW

Valley City, ND 58072