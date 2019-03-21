Hi-Liner Softball Steps Up to the Plate

By Joey Marini

trsports@times-online.com

With the snow still hindering Valley City's Varsity Softball team from hosting ideal practices, Coach Hilary Flatt structures her practices focused on what they can control. Coming off of a very successful few years, the softball team proves time and time again that temperatures are nothing but a number. The real warmth comes from the fire inside that Valley City conjures up every spring. The 2018 season yielded state recognized accolades such as placing 5th in State and winning their Conference Championship. Though the team enters the EDC with a target on their back, they welcome any and all competitors.

It is hard to get to the top. Beyond that, the one thing that eludes many people, is that it's even harder to stay there. With all eyes on Valley City, the Hi-Liner girls enter the season with great motivation; to retain their Eastern Dakota Conference title and go into State's ranked first. Coach Flatt is excited to enter another year as Head Coach, as she see's great potential in this year's group of athletes.

“I'm so fortunate to be coaching such a dedicated and motivated group of girls. They are very softball oriented. They are always looking for ways to get better and grow as a team,” Coach Flatt exclaimed.

To establish a legacy but still yearning for growth is the mark of a dynasty. As a handful of seniors have graduated from the High School, Flatt notes the importance of leadership.

“Last years group was very vocal. We have a lot of girls now that like to lead by example and are very capable of being heard, but have a different leadership style.”

Remaining dominant may depend on Valley City's ability to adapt and overcome. With two athletes who are already competing at the next level, leading by example may work in favor for the Hi-Liners. Grace Sheer will be competing for Valley City State University and Becca Thompson will be competing for Jamestown University.Other seniors are currently in the recruitment process and are looking to venture into collegiate athletics as well. The underclassmen will certainly have effective mentors to guide them to athletic excellence and potentially compete past the high school level.

Coach Flatt stated that the conference is always evolving. “It will always be important to have good pitching and defense. We had few key shut outs but there is always room for improvement.” She continued with the acknowledgement of other teams, “West Fargo, Sheyenne, both Grand Forks teams...they are all going to be a lot better than last year. We just have to stay focused.”

The Schedule is as follows:

April 2nd – Away at Devil's Lake @ 4:30 pm

April 5th – Away at Bismarck High @ TBA

April 6th – Away at Dickinson @ 11:00am

April 9th – Away at Fargo Davies @ 6:30pm

April 12th – Away at Mandan @ TBA

April 13th – Away at Bismarck Legacy @ TBA

April 16th – Home against Shanely @ 4:30pm

April 18th – Away at West Fargo @ 4:30pm

April 23rd – Home against West Fargo @ 4:30pm

April 25th – Away at Grand Forks Red River @ 4:30pm

April 27th – Away at Morris Area @ TBA

April 30th – Home against Grand Forks Central @ 4:30pm

May 2nd – Away at Fargo South @ 4:30pm

May 7th – Home against Fargo North @ 4:30pm

May 14th – Away at West Fargo Sheyenne @ 4:30/6:15pm

May 21st, 23th – 25th –TBD: EDC Tournament

May 30th – June 1st – TBD: State Tournament